The MCC's Law 41.16 on 'Mankading' states that a bowler is permitted to attempt a run out when the non-striker leaves his/her ground early.

By JE Sports Desk
Tue, 03 Jan 2023 07:03 PM IST
Adam Zampa's 'Mankad' Attempt During BBL Misfires Due To THIS Rule
Adam Zampa attempts to run out Tom Rogers at the non-striker's end. (Photo: Screengrab from @BBL Twitter)

Melbourne Stars skipper Adam Zampa attempted to execute a 'Mankad' dismissal against Melbourne Renegades batter Tom Rogers during the Big Bash League match on Tuesday but his act misfired as third umpire deemed it not out.

As Zampa completed his follow-through and was on the verge of releasing the ball to Mackenzie Harvey, he turned back and dislodged Rogers' bails and signalled to the umpire to give the marching orders to the batter.

However, unperturbed by Zampa's call, the umpire first reasoned out with the bowler, telling him that his arm had gone past the 'vertical' -- the point where the ball is deemed to be bowled. He then checked with the TV umpire, who also came up with the same judgement, thus giving Rogers a reprieve.

While the second-last ball of the Renegades' innings created quite a buzz in the MCG crowd, it left Zampa bemused and he resignedly walked back to his bowling mark.

The MCC's Law 41.16 on 'Mankading' states that a bowler is permitted to attempt a run out when the non-striker leaves his/her ground early.

"If the non-striker is out of his/her ground from the moment the ball comes into play to the instant when the bowler would normally have been expected to release the ball, the bowler is permitted to attempt to run him/her out.

"Whether the attempt is successful or not, the ball shall not count as one in the over. If the bowler fails in an attempt to run out the non-striker, the umpire shall call and signal a 'dead ball' as soon as possible," the rule adds.

In Zampa's case, he had completed his action without letting go of the ball. The batter had barely exited his crease but he wasn't watching Zampa's hand, and the TV umpire gave the decision in favour of the batter.

(With PTI inputs)

