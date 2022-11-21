Abrar Ahmed, Mohammad Ali Earn Maiden Call-Ups As Pakistan Announce Squad For England Tests

Pakistan have handed maiden call-ups to mystery spinner Abrar Ahmed and fast bowler Mohammad Ali as they announced the 18-man squad for the upcoming Tests against England.

Hasan Ali, Fawad Alam and Yasir Shah have been dropped from the Test squad following their poor performance in the last series against Sri Lanka. While pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi was unavailable for selection after he underwent appendicitis surgery on Sunday, which will require three-four weeks’ rest following which he will resume his two-week rehabilitation on his right knee.

"The 24-year-old Abrar is in red-hot form in the ongoing Quaid-e-Azam Trophy. Before the start of the last round on Sunday (20 November), Abrar had claimed 43 wickets at an average of 21.95. He has recorded five five-wicket hauls in six matches and has played an integral role in turning his side into serious contenders to secure a berth in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy final," Pakistan Cricket Board said in a statement.

Haris Rauf is set to play his debut Test after leaving an impressive mark in white-ball formats.

Uncapped Mohammad Wasim Jnr and Zahid Mehmood, who were part of the Test side for the three Tests against Australia earlier in the year, are the other two players to return to the side.

Pakistan Men's chief selector Mohammad Wasim said the 18-man squad is picked keeping in mind the form of the players, the conditions and the opposition.

“This series has provided opportunities to Abrar Ahmed, Mohammad Ali, Mohammad Wasim Jnr and Zahid Mehmood. Abrar has been on the radar since his debut first-class season in 2020-21. He is in outstanding form this season, so it makes sense to make him available to Babar Azam so he can use the confidence and talent of this youngster in the upcoming series.

“Zahid is another bowler who has been in the plans. He has shown improvement over the years and has been part of the successive squads.

“I am confident that this team will ensure that the upcoming Test series against England will end in the same manner as it did when they last toured Pakistan in 2005,” he added.

The three Tests are part of the ICC World Test Championship and are scheduled to be played in Rawalpindi (December 1-5), Multan (December 9-13) and Karachi (December 17-21).

Pakistan Test squad: Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shan Masood, Saud Shakeel, Salman Agha, Naseem Shah, Nauman Ali, Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Faheem Ashraf, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Abrar Ahmed, Zahid Mahmood, Mohammad Nawaz, Azhar Ali, Mohammad Ali.