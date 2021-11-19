New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Former South African cricket legend AB de Villiers on Friday announced that he has decided to retire from all forms of the game. In a series of tweets, the 37-year-old thanked his family members and his supporters but accepted that his growing age has started to affect his game.

de Villiers, who had retired from international cricket in May 2018, said that cricket has been "exceptionally kind" to him, adding that he always enjoyed playing the game whether it was the Titans or his national team or the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

"It has been an incredible journey, but I have decided to retire from all cricket. Ever since the back yard matches with my older brothers, I have played the game with pure enjoyment and unbridled enthusiasm. Now, at the age of 37, that flame no longer burns so brightly," de Villiers said.

"Last, I am aware that nothing would have been possible without the sacrifices made by my family - my parents, my brothers, my wife Danielle and my children. I look forward to the next chapter of our lives when I can truly put them first," he added.

"I would like to thank every teammate, every opponent, every coach, every physio and every staff member who has travelled the same path, and I am humbled by the support I have received in South Africa, in India, wherever I have played," he further said.

de Villiers last played for South Africa in April 2018 against Australia. However, the swash-buckling batsman has been playing franchise cricket and was a key member in the RCB and he featured 184 IPL games. de Villiers played 114 Tests, 228 ODIs and 78 T20Is for South Africa. The former South African batter featured in 340 T20 games for different teams across the globe.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma