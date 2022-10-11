Aaron Finch Reprimanded For Use Of 'Audible Obscenity' During 1st T20I Against England

Australia skipper Aaron Finch has been handed an official reprimand for breaching Level 1 of the ICC Code of Conduct during the first T20I against England in Perth on Sunday.

Finch was found to have used inappropriate language which was picked up by the stump microphone during the ninth over of England’s innings and found to have breached Article 2.3 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to “use of an audible obscenity during an International Match.”

In addition to this, one demerit point has been added to Finch’s disciplinary record, for whom it was the first offence in a 24-month period.

“Could have been nice to know inside 15 f***ing seconds,” Finch was picked up saying by the stump microphone after the on-field umpires did not give him an answer whether a Jos Buttler edge had carried to wicketkeeper Matthew Wade.

Finch admitted the offence and accepted the sanction proposed by David Boon of the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees, so there was no need for a formal hearing.

On-field umpires Sam Nogajski and Donovan Koch, third umpire Phil Gillespie and fourth umpire Shawn Craig levelled the charge.

Level 1 breaches carry a minimum penalty of an official reprimand, a maximum penalty of 50 per cent of a player’s match fee, and one or two demerit points.