New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: The Mega Auction for IPL 2022 concluded with 10 IPL franchises splashing Rs 5,49,70,00,000 across two days. In two days, a total of 204 players were bought out of the 600 cricketers who had registered for the auctions. However, two players who found no buyers were Australia's Aaron Finch and England's Eoin Morgan - the two recent World Cup winning captains.

The Australian limited-over skipper Aaron Finch, who led the team to their maiden ICC T20I World Cup triumph in the UAE last year, did not find any buyers on both days of the bidding. With a base price of Rs 1.5 crore, he came to the mega auction of IPL 2022 but failed to make it into any teams for the upcoming edition.

Finch ,who so far has represented eight teams in IPL, is also the fifth-highest scorer in T20Is, having amassed 2,616 runs in 84 appearances with his highest individual score being 172.

Meanwhile, Morgan is known for his leadership abilities but he also couldn't find any buyers for the tournament and remained unsold. Morgan had led England to their maiden one-day international (ODI) World Cup title in the year 2019.

Morgan was associated with the team KKR and in the last year's tournament, he just scored 133 runs from 17 matches at an average of merely over 11. The former KKR captain had a win percentage of 47.91, with 11 victories in 24 matches. In 83 games in the IPL, Morgan has scored 1,405 runs with only five half-centuries to his name.

Meanwhile other than Aaron Finch and Morgan, Martin Guptill who is one of the highest run-scorer of the T20Is also remained unsold in the 2-days IPL auction.

Steve Smith, Suresh Raina, Shakib Al Hasan, Imran Tahir, Adam Zampa, and Adil Rashid are some other names that remained unsold.

Posted By: Ashita Singh