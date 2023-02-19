Aakash Chopra's Response To Venkatesh Prasad's Tweet On KL Rahul Adds Fuel To Fire, See Tweets

Indian commentator Aakash Chopra on Sunday, added his two cents to KL Rahul's lack of form debate while responding to Venkatesh Prasad, India's former bowling coach. Prasad, who accused the Indian team management of 'favouritism' with a series of tweets during the Nagpur Border Gavaskar Trophy test, tweeted again on Sunday claiming that no top-order batter has been given so many chances despite such low average. Check out the tweet here:

And the torrid run continues. More to do with rigidity of the management to persist with a player who just hasn’t looked the part. No top order batsman in atleast last 20 years of Indian cricket has played these many tests with such a low average. His inclusion is …. https://t.co/WLe720nYNJ — Venkatesh Prasad (@venkateshprasad) February 18, 2023

To which Aakash Chopra said:

Venky Bhai, Test match chal raha hai. How about, at least, waiting for both the innings to get over. All of us are in the same team i.e. Team India. Not asking you to hold back your thoughts but timing could be a little better. After all, our game is all about the ‘timing’ 🙏 https://t.co/HvxtRQxQDn

After this tweet, Prasad cordially responded to Chopra to end the debate:

Honestly doesn’t matter , Aakash. In my view it is very fair criticism even if he scores a half century in the second innings . And between the match or after the match is irrelevant here. Best wishes for your lovely videos on YT, i do enjoy them. https://t.co/bkVGSEeg5w — Venkatesh Prasad (@venkateshprasad) February 19, 2023

With pressure mounting on K.L. Rahul following his poor run of form, including in the second Test at New Delhi, India captain Rohit Sharma hinted at the team persisting with the right-handed opener, saying if a player, whether it is him or anyone, has got the potential, will get a longer rope in the team.

Since January 2022, Rahul has just one fifty-plus score while his last Test hundred came in December 2021 against South Africa. In the Delhi Test against Australia, Rahul was dismissed for 17 in the first innings and made just one in the chase of 115, coming after making a laborious 20 in Nagpur.