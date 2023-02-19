OPEN IN APP

Aakash Chopra's Response To Venkatesh Prasad's Tweet On KL Rahul Adds Fuel To Fire, See Tweets

Since January 2022, Rahul has just one fifty-plus score while his last Test hundred came in December 2021 against South Africa.

By Vishal Pushkar
Sun, 19 Feb 2023 04:13 PM (IST)
Indian commentator Aakash Chopra on Sunday, added his two cents to KL Rahul's lack of form debate while responding to Venkatesh Prasad, India's former bowling coach. Prasad, who accused the Indian team management of 'favouritism' with a series of tweets during the Nagpur Border Gavaskar Trophy test, tweeted again on Sunday claiming that no top-order batter has been given so many chances despite such low average. Check out the tweet here:

To which Aakash Chopra said:

After this tweet, Prasad cordially responded to Chopra to end the debate:

With pressure mounting on K.L. Rahul following his poor run of form, including in the second Test at New Delhi, India captain Rohit Sharma hinted at the team persisting with the right-handed opener, saying if a player, whether it is him or anyone, has got the potential, will get a longer rope in the team.

Since January 2022, Rahul has just one fifty-plus score while his last Test hundred came in December 2021 against South Africa. In the Delhi Test against Australia, Rahul was dismissed for 17 in the first innings and made just one in the chase of 115, coming after making a laborious 20 in Nagpur.

