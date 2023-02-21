aakash-chopra-comes-to-kl-rahuls-rescue-as-venkatesh-prasad-attacks-cricketer-on-overseas-test-records

Former India cricketer Aakash Chopra defended out-of-form batter KL Rahul on Tuesday against a fresh set of attack from Venkatesh Prasad on Twitter on Tuesday. Chopra, who is a commentator and analyst, insisted that Rahul has indeed earned the trust of the team management because of his record in SENA (South Africa, England, New Zealand and Australia) countries.

Here's what Chopra tweeted to lend his support to Karnataka batter - "Indian batters in SENA countries. Maybe, this is the reason selectors/coach/captain are backing KLR. He's played 2 Tests at home (ongoing BGT) during this period. No, I don't need a BCCI role as a selector/coach I don't need any mentor, coaching role at any IPL team either."

With his tweet, Chopra even attached a screenshot displaying Rahul's stats. Check out the tweet here:

Indian batters in SENA countries. May be, this is the reason selectors/coach/captain are backing KLR. He’s played 2 Tests at home (ongoing BGT) during this period

No, I don’t need a BCCI role as a selector/coach

I don’t need any mentor, coaching role at any IPL team either 🙏 pic.twitter.com/qV6qo6Plvt — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) February 21, 2023

It all started during the first test, when Prasad fired a barrage of tweets accusing the team management of favouring KL Rahul despite a paltry test record. "I have a lot of regard for K.L Rahul's talent and ability, but sadly his performances have been well below par. A test average of 34 after 46 tests and more than 8 years in international cricket is ordinary. Can't think of many who have been given so many chances."

"When there are so many waiting in the wings and in top form. Shubhman Gill is in sublime form, Sarfaraz has been scoring tons in FC cricket and many who deserve a chance ahead of Rahul. Some are just lucky to be given chances endlessly till they succeed while some aren't allowed to," wrote Prasad in a series of tweets.

During Day 3 of the 2nd test, Prasad posted another series of tweets pointing out KL Rahul's underwhelming overseas test records. To which Chopra asked the former bowling coach to atleast wait for the test match to end.

"Venky Bhai, Test match chal raha hai. How about, at least, waiting for both the innings to get over. All of us are in the same team i.e. Team India. Not asking you to hold back your thoughts but timing could be a little better. After all, our game is all about the ‘timing'.

With pressure mounting on the right hander batter, BCCI has snubbed him of vice-captaincy in their latest press release.