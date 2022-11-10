'A New Development In Him Is The Way He Sweeps Like AB de Villiers', Says Suryakumar Yadav's Former Coach

Suryakumar Yadav became the first Indian to score 1,000 T20Is runs in a calendar year.

By JE Sports Desk
Thu, 10 Nov 2022 01:55 PM IST
Suryakumar Yadav plays a shot during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 Group 2 match against Zimbabwe. (Photo: ANI)

Suryakumar Yadav (SKY) has been stellar in the ongoing T20 World Cup in Australia with his back-to-back fifties making him the third-highest run-getter (225 of five matches) in the marquee event.

While speaking to Jagran SKY's coach, Vinayak Mane said that he has been remarkable in the tournament, showcasing his batting skills whenever required. He added that Suryakumar has gained a new development as he reads the ball and sweeps in a manner just like the former South African batter AB Devilliers.

"A new development in him is the way he sweeps just like AB Devilliers. He has been showcasing his batting skills by hitting the shots in all directions by staying focused on his position and his foot movement making him look convincing on the pitch" added Vinayak.

While speaking on the importance of the position in the shortest format of the game coach Vinayak said, "Position is really important and Surya seems always ready with his shots. He rarely misses the bowl and uses the pace of the bowler to hit hard into the stands.

Vinayak also heaped praises on his student for his shot selection and his impressive bat swings which make him look convincing when he is on the crease.

"Whether the ball is outside the off stump he is ready to play on the off side towards the third man. If the ball is towards the on side of his body it becomes easy for him as he lofts the shot" he added.

Speaking about the fast pitches of Australia, coach Vinayak admired SKY's courage to hit the ball where the rest of the players fear making a move when the bowl is thrown towards their body.

"I admire his courage when the ball is towards his body. He is seen moving towards the ball as he executes his shot perfectly where rest of the players fear to face the pace of 140-145kmph," he said.

Suryakumar Yadav was last seen against Zimbabwe where he hit 61* off 25 balls and led his team to the semi-finals.

