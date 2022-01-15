New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Virat Kohli on Saturday stepped down from test captaincy after touching unprecedented heights as not just India’s most successful test captain but also among world’s finest. The 33-year-old recalled the support he received from former Indian captain MS Dhoni, whom he succeeded as captain in all formats of Cricket. Kohli thanked Dhoni for believing that he wa the right man in the team to take Indian cricket forward.

Kohli had taken over from MS Dhoni as India's Test captain as early as 2014 after Dhoni called quits from Test Cricket during an overseas Test series in Australia.

"Lastly, a big thank you to MS Dhoni who believed in me as a Captain and found me to be an able individual who could take Indian Cricket forward," Virat Kohli said in his social media statement on Saturday.

Virat Kohli led India in Tests for close to 8 years and helped them regain the number 1 Test spot and led India to the final of inaugural edition of the World Test Championship.

Kohli also led India in One Day International since 2017, after taking over from MS Dhoni.

Dhoni continued to play ODI cricket under Kohli's captaincy till 2019.

Kohli's decision to quit Test captaincy comes a day after India lost test series in South Africa 2-1. Kohli had quit T20I captaincy and IPL captaincy last year and was ousted from ODI captaincy in December.

"It's been 7 years of hard work, toil and relentless perseverance every day to take the team in the right direction. I have done the job with absolute honesty and left nothing out there. Everything has to come to a halt at some stage and for me as Test captain of India. It' now. There have been many ups and also some downs along the journey, but never has there been a lack of effort or lack of belief," Virat Kohli added.

"I have always believed in giving my 120 percent in everything I do, and if I can't do that, I know it's not right thing to do. I have absolute clarity in my heart and I cannot be dishonest to my team."

