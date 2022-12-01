991 Players Register For IPL 2023 Auction

A TOTAL of 991 players have made registrations for Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 player auction. The last date for the same was November 30th and out of the overall players 714 are Indian and 277 are overseas players.

"A total of 991 players (714 Indian and 277 overseas players) have signed up to be part of the TATA IPL 2023 Player Auction set to take place on 23rd December 2022 in Kochi," read a tweet on the official Twitter handle of IPL.

NEWS- 991 players register for TATA IPL 2023 Player Auction.



A total of 991 players (714 Indian and 277 overseas players) have signed up to be part of the TATA IPL 2023 Player Auction set to take place on 23rd December 2022 in Kochi.



More details here - https://t.co/JEpOBUKcKe — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) December 1, 2022

The auction is all set to take place on December 23rd in Kochi.

According to an official statement released by IPL, the players' list includes 185 capped, 786 uncapped, and 20 players from Associate Nations.

IPL 2023 Auction: Country-wise breakdown of 277 overseas players

- Afghanistan - 14 Players

- Australia- 57 Players

- Bangladesh- 6 Players

- England- 31 Players

- Ireland- 8 Players

- Namibia- 5 Players

- Netherlands- 7 Players

- New Zealand- 27 Players

- Scotland- 2 Players

- South Africa- 52 Players

- UAE- 6 Players

- West Indies- 33 Players

- Zimbabwe- 6 Players

- Sri Lanka- 23

Earlier in the day, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced the appointment of its Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC).

🚨NEWS: BCCI announces appointment of CAC members.



More Details 👇https://t.co/SqOWXMqTsj — BCCI (@BCCI) December 1, 2022

According to an official statement, the three-member committee comprises Ashok Malhotra, Jatin Paranjape and Sulakshana Naik.

"Malhotra has represented India in 7 Tests and 20 One-day internationals and recently served as the President of the Indian Cricketers’ Association. Paranjape has played 4 ODIs for India and was part of the Senior Men’s Selection Committee," read the statement.

"Naik, who played two Tests, 46 ODIs and 31 T20Is for India in a career spanning 11 years, continues to be a part of the three-member CAC," it added.