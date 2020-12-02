In a statement, New Zealand Health Ministry said that the Pakistan team is not allowed to train until the Canterbury DHB medical officer of health determines they are satisfied that any training activities are unlikely to transmit COVID-19.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: An eighth member of Pakistan squad has tested positive for coronavirus in New Zealand days ahead of the T20 series, while two others remain under "investigation", New Zealand Health Ministry said on Wednesday.

The whole squad had tested negative for the virus four times before leaving Lahore for New Zealand. The players tested again upon their arrival in the country on November 24, following which six were reported positive. All six had been moved to quarantine and the team's exemption to train while in isolation had been temporarily revoked.

In a statement, New Zealand Health Ministry said that the Pakistan team is not allowed to train until the Canterbury DHB medical officer of health determines they are satisfied that any training activities are unlikely to transmit COVID-19.

"There is one new case of COVID-19 to report in managed isolation in New Zealand today. There are no new community cases," the statement read. "This person is a member of the Pakistan cricket squad and was one of the three cases reported as under investigation yesterday. They have now been confirmed to have an active COVID-19 infection. The two other cases remain under investigation.

"The team is not allowed to train until the Canterbury DHB medical officer of health determines they are satisfied that any training activities are unlikely to transmit COVID-19," it added.

Earlier, the New Zealand Cricket had said it was made aware some Pakistan players breached biosecurity protocol of the first day of their quarantine period.

The three-match T20 International series between Pakistan and New Zealand will begin on December 18.

Posted By: Lakshay Raja