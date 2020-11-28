All the Pakistani players had tested negative for the virus four times before leaving Lahore for New Zealand. NZC earlier said it was made aware some Pakistan players breached biosecurity protocol of the first day of their quarantine period.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: A day after Pakistani players received final warning over breaching biosecurity bubble protocols in New Zealand, a seventh member of the squad tested positive for coronavirus in Christchurch and will be joining other infected teammates in isolation.

"One additional member of the Pakistan cricket squad has today tested positive during routine testing," New Zealand's Ministry of Health said in a statement, as quoted in a report by Associated Press. "The remainder of the results from the squad's day 3 swab testing -- apart from the six who have already returned a positive result -- are negative."

All the Pakistani players had tested negative for the virus four times before leaving Lahore for New Zealand. The squad was tested again upon their arrival in the country on November 24. Of the six positive results, two were 'historical infections while four were new, the board said in a statement, as quoted in a report by Reuters.

The six tested positive have been moved to quarantine. As a consequence, Pakistan team's exemption to train while in isolation has been temporarily revoked.

Posted By: Lakshay Raja