New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Six Pakistani cricketers have tested positive for coronavirus in Christchurch just weeks ahead of the T20I series, New Zealand Cricket said on Thursday, adding that the board has been made aware some members of Pakistan squad may have breached biosecurity protocols.

All the Pakistani players had tested negative for the virus four times before leaving Lahore for New Zealand. The squad was tested again upon their arrival in the country on November 24. Of the six positive results, two were 'historical infections while four were new, the board said in a statement, as quoted in a report by Reuters.

The board said it has been made aware some Pakistan players breached biosecurity protocol of the first day of their quarantine period. The six tested positive have been moved to quarantine. As a consequence, Pakistan team's exemtion to train while in isolation has been temporarily revoked.

"NZC considers public health and safety to be paramount in the hosting of international teams, and is supporting of the Ministry of Health and government position," the Board said.

Pakistan is scheduled to play T20 International and Test Series against New Zealand in December. The first T20 will be played on December 18.

New Zealand has recorded just over 2000 cases of the virus since its outbreak and is widely regarded as one of the most successful countries in suppressing the disease.

The resumption of cricket amid coronavirus has been made possible due to biosecurity bubbles. Earlier, two players of Chennai Super Kings had tested for coronavirus after reaching the UAE for the Indian Premier League 2020, though the rest of the tournament went smoothly, with players adhering to biosecurity protocols.

Posted By: Lakshay Raja