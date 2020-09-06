Every year, the league provides an opportunity for the fans to relive the magical innings of the veteran cricketers after they have bid adieu to the international cricket.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: The thirteenth edition of the Indian Premier League will be played from September 19 to November 10 in the United Arab Emirates. Every year, the league provides an opportunity for the fans to relive the magical innings of the veteran cricketers after they have bid adieu to the international cricket.

The past twelve seasons have witnessed several examples of veteran players outshining the best talents in their teams even at the dusk of their careers. A case in point is former Indian cricket Sachin Tendulkar’s successful 2010 season, where he scored 618 runs in 15 matches and guided his team Mumbai Indians to the final.

The upcoming edition may see some big names in cricket playing their last IPL. Here are five of them:

Shane Watson

Chennai Super Kings star all-rounder Shane Watson had retired from the international cricket in 2016, but continued to played T20 cricket for different franchise leagues. Last year, the 38-year-old announced his decision to call time on his career in the Big Bash League (BBL), following which there were speculations about his retirement from the IPL too.

Watson has played 134 IPL matches in 11 editions. He was part of the Rajasthan Royals in the inaugural season, and was later bought by RCB in 2016, before joining the Chennai Super Kings. In 134 IPL matches, Watson has scored 3575 runs and taken 92 wickets.

MS Dhoni

In what came as a surprise to fans and the cricket fraternity, former Indian skipper MS Dhoni announced his retirement from the International cricket last month. Dhoni has not played competitive cricket ever since India’s defeat at the Semi Finals of the World Cup against New Zealand. Recently, Chennai Super Kings all-rounder Dwayne Bravo had told ABP News that Dhoni is already thinking about grooming someone to take over the role of CSK captain.

"I know it's been in the back of his mind for some time, I mean all of us have to step aside at some point of time. It's just the matter of when… when to step aside and hand it over to whether it’s a Raina or someone younger," Bravo said.

Chris Gayle

West Indies Batsman Chris Gayle is one of IPL’s biggest attractions every season. The 40-year-old had taken a break from cricket towards the end of 2019 and then was seen in action at the Bangladesh Premier League earlier this year. Gayle has not announced retirement so far from the international cricket.

The Jamaican cricketer will be playing for Kings XI Punjab in what would be his 11th IPL season. In 125 IPL matches, Gayle has scored 4484 runs with an impressive strike rate of over 151.

Imran Tahir

At 40, Imran Tahir was the oldest cricketer ever to feature in the IPL final last season. The South African spin bowler announced his retirement from the ODI cricket after playing his team's last group stage match against Australia in the 2019 World Cup.

Tahir will be playing for Chennai Super Kings in what would be his sixth IPL season. In 55 matches, Tahir had taken 79 wickets at an average of 20.39 and an economy of 7.88.

Dale Steyn

Steyn had announced his retirement from the Test cricket last year to focus on limited-overs cricket. The speedster’s career has been plagued with a recurring shoulder injury. Last year, he featured unjust 2 IPL games for the the Royal Challengers Bangalore before the shoulder injury cut his season short. The RCB will hope the South African bowler remains fit in the 2020 campaign.

Posted By: Lakshay Raja