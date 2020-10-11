Manish Pandey was thrust into limelight with his incredible knock of 114 for the Royal Challengers Bangalore against Deccan Charger in 2009.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Sunrisers Hyderabad batsman Manish Pandey completed 3000 runs in the Indian Premier League during match against Rajasthan Royals at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday. Pandey is the 16th player to reach this milestone in the IPL history. In 137 appearances, he has amassed over 3000 runs at an average of 29.22 and a strike rate of over 120.

Pandey was thrust into limelight with his incredible knock of 114 -- the first century by an Indian player in IPL -- for the Royal Challengers Bangalore against Deccan Chargers in the second season. He held the record for the highest score made by an Indian player in IPL until Rishabh Pant broke it in 2018 by scoring 128 against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

