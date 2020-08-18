Former North Zone cricketers reminisced how Chetan, the oldest member of the team, came to the rescue of Navjot Singh Sidhu and Rajinder Ghai during anti-Sikh riots in 1984

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Former Indian Cricketer and UP Minister Chetan Chauhan breathed his last on August 16 from COVID-19 related complications. A gutsy Test opener, he along with Sunil Gavaskar forged a formidable opening partnership for India and had faced one of the most dangerous bowling attacks of his time. In domestic cricket, he had batted with a fractured jaw and scored 158 against Haryana in a Ranji Trophy match in 1985. Not only this, he also faced the fiery duo of Dennis Lillie and Jeff Thompson with a broken Thumb in Australia. Known for his grit and calm demeanour, Chauhan proved to be an able administrator in his various roles in the sport, as manager of the team as well as an administrator with the DDCA.

Now former North Zone cricketers reminisced how Chetan, the oldest member of the team, came to the rescue of Navjot Singh Sidhu and Rajinder Ghai during anti-Sikh riots in 1984. The incident took place when North Zone team was returning from Pune after playing their Duleep Trophy semifinal, Times of India reported. The team boarded the Jhelum Express on October 31, the day former prime minister Indira Gandhi was assassinated.

At one of the stations, around 40-50 people entered the compartment looking for people from the Sikh Community. The players were so scared that they hid Sidhu and Ghai below the lower birth and behind their kit bags, the report says.

"I vividly remember, Chetan Chauhan and Yashpal Sharma had a heated argument with the mob and once they realised that they were Indian cricketers, the mob got off the compartment," TOI quoted former Haryana off-spinner Sarkar Talwar as saying.

Recalling the incident Yuvraj Singh's father Yograj Singh said the mob shouted at Chetan Paaji and said they are here to kill Sardars only and nor harm will be done to Hindus. However, Chetan paaji yelled back, "They are my brothers and you can't touch them," he added

"He (Chauhan) was the senior-most, and he remained very cool, and made sure that we all protected Sidhu and Ghai. ...Everyone was scared, but we managed to remain very cool," former cricketer Ashok Malhotra told The Tribune.

