New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: For many avid cricket fans across India, it still feels like yesterday when Mahendra Singh Dhoni hit Nuwan Kulasekara for a humongous six over mid-on at the Wankhede Cricket Stadium in Mumbai to lift the one-day international (ODI) World Cup after 28 years.

More than 10 years have passed since that day but the memory of Dhoni hitting Kulasekara for a six is still fresh in the memories of the Indian fans. The 15-member squad of the 2011 World Cup is considered to be one of the strongest Indian team and was picked by Krishnamachari Srikkanth-led selection committee.

While the squad was widely praised, many cricket experts and fans wanted Rohit Sharma -- India's current vice-captain in ODIs and T20Is -- to be a part of the 2011 World Cup team.

With the country celebrating 10 years of the World Cup win, former India selector Raja Venkat has now revealed why Rohit Sharma was not selected in the team in 2011.

Venkat, while speaking with Jagran New Media's Mid-Day, said that the Srikkanth-led selection committee wanted to have Rohit Sharma in the squad but the team management persisted with leg-spinner Piyush Chawla.

He said that Chawla was fit for the 15th spot in the squad as he was a handy bowler and could also contribute to the batting department.

"No, because we planned it so well in advance. The team was more or less the same [as in the build-up]. Fourteen selected themselves. For the 15th player, we [the selection committee] wanted Rohit, but unfortunately, the team management wanted Piyush. Rohit, like now, was a classy player," Venkat told Mid-Day.

"He had so much talent and the selectors were more or less convinced that he was the best choice. But the team management wanted Piyush, so we agreed to that," Venkat added.

Rohit Sharma is considered to be one of the best modern-day batsmen in limited-overs cricket. In ODIs, Rohit has several records to his name, including three double centuries. The 33-year-old has scored over 9,200 runs in ODIs with 29 hundreds at an average of 48.96 from 227 games.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma