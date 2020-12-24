BCCI 89th AGM: The meeting, which will be held in Ahmedabad, will be chaired by BCCI President and former Indian captain Sourav Ganguly and secretary Jay Shah.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Will the Indian Premier League (IPL) get two more teams? When will cricket enter Olympics? These topics will be on top of the agenda when the Board of Cricket Control in India (BCCI) holds its 89th Annual General Meeting on Thursday.

The meeting, which will be held in Ahmedabad, will be chaired by BCCI President and former Indian captain Sourav Ganguly and secretary Jay Shah.

Though the BCCI has shown keen interest to expand the IPL to 10 teams, officials suggest that the 14th season of the cash-rich league will be played only with eight teams bids will be invited for the addition of two new teams from 2022.

"At this point, the 10-team IPL, if BCCI intends to conduct it in 2021, will be a hurried one given that the tendering process and a mega auction will be difficult to organise in such a short span of time," news agency PTI quoted a senior BCCI official as saying.

Apart from expanding the IPL, it is expected that BCCI will also discuss "conflict of interest issue" raised by Sourav Ganguly. However, there is no clarity whether the board will seek clarification from him.

Here are the 23 points that will be discussed in the BCCI AGM on Thursday:

A. Confirmation of the minutes of the 88th Annual General Meeting of BCCI held on December 1, 2019, at BCCI Headquarters, Cricket Centre, Mumbai.

B. Election of the Vice-President.

C. Election of 2 (two) representatives of the General Body in the Governing Council of the IPL.

D. Induction/appointment of the following members of the Governing Council: (a) 2 (two) representatives of the General Body; and (b) 1 (one) representative of the Indian Cricketer's Association

E. Adoption of the report of the secretary for the year 2019-20 under review.

F. Adoption of the treasurer's report and the audited accounts for the year FY 2018-19.

G. Adoption of the Annual Budget for the year FY 2020-21.

H. Appointment of the Auditor or Auditors for the year 2019-20 and 2020-21 and fix their remuneration.

I. Appointment of the Ombudsman and Ethics Officer.J. Appointment of the Cricket Committees and Standing Committees as mentioned in Rules 26 and 25 respectively.

K. Appointment of the Umpires Committee as mentioned in Rule 27.

L. Consideration of: (a) The Report and recommendations of the Apex Council, the CEO and the Committees and to propose policy directions to the Apex Council; (b) The Report and recommendations of the Governing Council and to propose policy directions to the Governing Council; (c) The Reports of the Ombudsman and Ethics Officer and any recommendations made therein.

M. Consideration of any motion, notice whereof is given by a Full Member to the Secretary, 21 (twenty-one) days before the meeting.

N. To appoint the BCCI's Representative or Representatives on the International Cricket Council and/or any similar organisation.

O. Approval on the inclusion of 2 (two) new team to the Indian Premier League.

P. Discussion of BCCI's stand on the inclusion of cricket in Los Angeles Olympic Games in 2028.Q. To update on ICC matters.

R. To update on National Cricket Academy matters.

S. To update on ICC T20 World Cup 2021 scheduled to be held in India.

T. To update on India's Future Tour Programs.

U. Ratification of rules framed by the Apex Council, in terms of Rule 15 of BCCI's Rules and Regulations.

V. Consideration of any business, which the President may consider necessary to be included in the agenda.

W. Transaction of any other business of an informal character as may be permitted by the Chairperson.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma