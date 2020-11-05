Opening the bowling attack for Mumbai Indians, Trent Boult broke the back of the opposition by dismissing Prithvi Shaw and Ajinkya Rahane off the second and fifth deliveries of the first over.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Mumbai Indians bowlers Trent Boult and Jasprit Bumrh breathed fire at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium as Delhi Capitals’ top order batsmen Prithvi Shaw, Ajinkya Rahane, and Shikhar Dhawan departed for ducks in the qualifier 1 of the Indian Premier League 2020 on Thursday.

Opening the bowling attack for Mumbai, Boult broke the back of the opposition by dismissing Prithvi Shaw and Ajinkya Rahane off the second and fifth deliveries of the first over. Delhi were two down without a run on the scoreboard in the chase of 201. Bowling the second over, Bumrah then cleaned up Shikhar Dhawan for a duck off the second ball. This was the third consecutive time that Dhawan departed without scoring.

Delhi Capitals were three down after two overs without a run on the scoreboard. Skipper Shreyas Iyer briefly tried to steady the innings in the powerplay but he was dismissed by Bumrah in the fourth over.

Posted By: Lakshay Raja