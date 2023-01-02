Zomato's Co-Founder, CTO Gunjan Patidar Resigns After 10 Years

IN another high-profile exit after co-founder Mohit Gupta, Zomato's co-founder and Chief Technology Officer (CTO)Gunjan Patidar resigned after more than 10 years, the company said on Monday.

"Patidar was one of the first few employees of Zomato and built the core tech systems for the company," said the online food delivery app in a stock exchange filing.

Patidar's resignation comes after a string of high-profile departures from the company in the last few months, including that of Mohit Gupta, another co-founder, deputy chief financial officer Nitin Savara, and vice president of global growth Siddharth Jhawar.

The company, however, did not disclose any reason for his resignation of Patidar.

The company has witnessed losses narrowing in its last two quarterly results. Earlier in the September quarter, its food delivery business' gross order values - the total value of all food delivery orders placed online on Zomato's platform - jumped 23 per cent from a year earlier.

Meanwhile, Zomato shares closed at Rs 60.26 apiece on Monday, up 1.52 per cent. The company said that Patidar was not designated as key managerial personnel under the Companies Act, 2013 and the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

In December, the company had said that the company's communication expert and effective facilitator Rahul Ganjoo ended his 5-year tenure as Head of New Initiatives.

Zomato's Vice President for global growth Siddharth Jhawar has also announced end of his journey with Zomato.

The food delivery app in November laid off nearly 3 per cent of its workforce on account of cost-cutting efforts and to turn profitable.

