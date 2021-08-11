Zomato has reported a consolidated loss of Rs 356.2 crore during the quarter ended June 30, 2021, as compared to a loss of Rs 99.8 crore in the year-ago period. The loss is said to be caused due to the company's higher expenses from the dining-out business which was impacted due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: Food delivery aggregator Zomato has reported a consolidated loss of Rs 356.2 crore during the quarter ended June 30, 2021, as compared to a loss of Rs 99.8 crore in the year-ago period. Zomato's total revenue from operations jumped to Rs 844.4 during the quarter under review. This is the first quarterly earnings update of Zomato since its stellar stock market debut last month. The loss is said to be caused due to the company's higher expenses from the dining-out business which was impacted due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The first quarter of Zomato's current fiscal stood at Rs 844 crore, compared to Rs 266 crore in the corresponding period last year, marking a three-fold increase year-on-year. On the other hand, the company's total expenses in the June quarter stood at Rs 1,259 crore, compared to Rs 383 crore in the corresponding quarter last year, according to a regulatory filing by the firm to the stock exchanges. Shares of Zomato have declined 4.22 per cent to settle at ₹ 124.95 a piece on the BSE on Tuesday, August 10.

After Zomato's big boss, social media users on Twitter has stormed a meme fest on the internet. Trolling the food delivery aggregator a social media user wrote "Investors after seeing the net loss of Zomato: aap se better ummeed kiye the hum."

Another user wrote "Zomato posted 350 cr loss yesterday but still trading up by 4+%. Investors to Zomato shares: shabash kachra shabash."

#Zomato posted 350cr loss yesterday but Still Trading Up by 4+%



Investors to Zomato shares rn ; pic.twitter.com/8Ostvg4n8X — Tweetera🐦 (@DoctorrSays) August 11, 2021

One user trolled Zomato to another level saying that the company is bearing the fruits of being over confident. Their tweet read "News: #Zomato posted 350cr loss yesterday. *Pictorial representation..style marte marte yha tak karze me dub chuka hu mai."

Meanwhile, Zomato's Rs 9,375 crore initial public offering (IPO) paved the way for other leading digital firms, such as Paytm, Flipkart, Ola, to go public. It became first Indian mega startup to take the public route, backed by China's Ant Group.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha