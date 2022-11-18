Zomato Co-Founder Mohit Gupta Resigns; Heaps Praises For Deepinder Goyal In Farewell Note

Mohit Gupta, the co-founder of food-delivery app Zomato, on Friday resigned from his post after a four-and-half-year stint. He, in a farewell note to the company, Gupta said he will remain a "long-only investor in Zomato". He also thanked and praised another founder and chief executive Deepinder Goyal, who Mr Gupta said is "completely capable of leading the business into a bright future".

Mohit's exit from Zomato marks the third high-profile exit from the food delivery major in recent weeks. Earlier, Zomato's new initiatives head and former food delivery chief Rahul Ganjoo and Siddharth Jhawar, the head of its Intercity Legends service announced their resignation.

"Four and a half years ago I joined Deepi [Deepinder Goyal] and this band of crazies trying to build the best food tech company in the country, I dare say the world. In this period, we brought our food delivery business back from the brink, survived crazy competition, the pandemic, and became a large and profitable business (as unlikely as it seemed at the beginning)," Mr Gupta wrote in his farewell note.

"The journey to build a world class tech business out of India, for India (and then maybe the world) is still on, just 1 per cent done. In this journey, it has been my pride and privilege to see Deepi, Akshant, Akriti, and the entire team grow leaps and bounds to become champions. You took me along and helped me grow immensely as well; for that, I thank you from the bottom of my heart," Mr Gupta wrote.

"Everyone - please continue shining, and making products that India loves using. You are all so brilliant in so many ways, in the hands of a very capable leadership team. I am looking forward to seeing you continuing to build on everything we have learnt over the years. Be relentless, keep learning, and build an organisation that is a role model for the rest of the world. I remain a long only investor in Zomato. Goodbye and godspeed," he wrote and signed off.