Zomato's Co-founder Gaurav Gupta has resigned from the Company on Wednesday, September 17. Gaurav Gupta was designated as the Co-founder and head of the supply function at Zomato in 2019.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Zomato co-founder Gaurav Gupta has resigned from the company today. Earlier today, Gaurav in a mail to Zomato employees the ex-executive announced that he is taking a new turn in life. Gupta's exit comes days after Zomato decided to stop its grocery delivery service from September 17, mainly due to gaps in order fulfillment, leading to poor customer experience.

Gupta was designated as a co-founder in 2019 and headed the supply function at Zomato. Gaurav has also been instrumental in helping build Zomato's premium membership subscription along with its advertising and sales.

In an internal mail Gaurav to the employees, said, "I am in love with Zomato and will always be. Came in 6 years back not knowing what this would turn out to be. And what a mind-blowing and amazing journey this has been. Feel proud of where we are today, what we have overcome to get here, and feel even more proud of what we will achieve in the future.''

"I am taking a new turn in my life and will be starting a new chapter, taking a lot from this defining chapter of my life the last 6 years at Zomato. We have a great team now to take Zomato forward and it’s time for me to take an alternate path in my journey. I am very emotional as I write this and don’t think any words can do justice to how I am feeling right now," he added.

Zomato founder and CEO Deepinder Goyal in response to Gaurav's resignation took Twitter and wrote, “I wish you all the best for your future, and look forward to continuing being the friends that we are for the rest of our lives. I am pumped and excited to see what you will cook up next. Make @zomato proud."

Coming back to Gaurav, he was the head of Operations when Zomato became the first of generation to make it into India's capital market this year. Gaurav Gupta was the face of Zomato during the company's much anticipated Initial Public Offering.

Posted By: Ashita Singh