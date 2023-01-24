Zomato Announces 800 New Jobs Amid Layoff Spree By Tech Companies

Even as top tech companies, across the globe, are currently on a firing spree, Zomato’s Chief Executive Officer Deepinder Goyal has announced 800 job openings in at least five different departments of the firm. Some of the positions open for hiring include - engineers, product managers, and growth managers.



Apart from these, the CEO shared ads for hiring a chief of staff to CEO, generalist, product owner, and software development engineer.

Also Watch:



"To express interest in knowing more about any of these roles, please mail me at deepinder@zomato.com -- me and/ or my team will be prompt in responding to you and closing the loop either way," he said in a post shared on LinkedIn.

The company has seen several top level resignations in the recent past. Its co-founder and chief technology officer, Gunjan Patidar had resigned earlier this month. While, another co-founder Mohit Gupta and Head of Initiatives Rahul Ganjoo had left the company in November last year, according to an ANI report.

After announcing plans to roll out an instant 10-minute food delivery policy on a pilot basis in Bengaluru, Gurugram, and some areas of Delhi in March last year, Zomato scrapped the plan recently on Monday. Zomato is currently working on rebranding and new menus with its restaurant partners.

(With agency inputs)