You Can Now Apply For Police Clearance Certificates At Post Office Passport Seva Kendras | Details Inside

GETTING a Police Clearance Certificate (PCC) for your passport application is quite a task. But it is all ready to become easier as you can now easily apply online and get a Police Clearance Certificate at Post Office Passport Seva Kendras (POPSKs).

You can avail of the service starting today, i.e., September 28, 2022. Meanwhile, in order to get a passport, it is compulsory to get a police clearance certificate from the local police stations as authorities need to check and verify the applicants' criminal records.

The External Affairs Ministry in a statement mentioned that this decision has been taken not only to help Indian citizens seeking employment abroad but also to meet the demand for other PCC requirements. As per the statement, the service can be availed at all POPSKs from September 28.

Meanwhile, a PCC is issued to passport applicants by the local police stations as per their residential addresses.

The certificate is also required when a person applies for employment, long-term visa, residential status, or immigration to a foreign country.

Earlier, one could apply for a PCC online through the government's Passport Seva portal or at the Indian Embassy/High Commission office in case of those residing abroad.

Now, to facilitate the process of passport-related services, the government has allowed applications for PCC at all online Post Office Passport Seva Kendras (POPSK).

According to the External Affairs Ministry, the step has been taken to "address the unanticipated surge in demand for Police Clearance Certificates."

"The action taken by the Ministry in extending this PCC application facility to POPSKs, would not only help Indian citizens seeking employment abroad but also meet the demand for other PCC requirements, such as in the case of education, long-term visa, emigration etc.," said the ministry in its statement.

Meanwhile, Post Office Passport Seva Kendras is an initiative by the Ministry of External Affairs and the Department of Posts that was launched to give passport-related services on a bigger scale to those citizens who reside in small towns. It offers services related to passports to the citizens. At present there are 428 POPSKs are there across the country.

