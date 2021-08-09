Yes Bank has also revised interest rates for senior citizens. Customers in the senior citizens’ category can get an interest rate of 7 per cent for the 3 years to less than 5 years bracket. 7.25 per cent is the highest interest rate offered by the bank currently.

New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: Depositors would be excited to know that Yes Bank has recently revised its rates for the fixed deposit (FD) accounts. The bank offers multiple levels of interest to its customers on fixed deposits. Those interested can avail the new interest rates to get better returns. If you are also planning to open a fixed deposit account in the bank, here's all you need to know about Yes Bank's new interest rate on FD.

Full list of revised interest rates on FD:

The duration of Yes Bank's fixed deposit accounts ranges from 7 to 14 days and goes all the way up to 5 to 10 years. For the 7-to-14-day period, the bank is offering an FD rate of 3.25 per cent for regular citizens. On the other hand, for the 15 to 45 days period customers will get a 3.50 per cent interest rate.

That's not it, if you opt for the 46 days to 90 days package, you will receive a 4 per cent interest rate on your FD account. Similarly, for a 3 month to less than 6-month timeframe customers will get an interest rate of 4.50 per cent in the general category.

6 months to 9 months period provides the interest rate of 5 per cent and 9 months to less than a year or 1 year to less than 18 months provides an interest rate of 5.25 per cent and 5.75 per cent respectively.

Those who choose 18 months to less than 3 years package will get a return of 6 per cent. Further, customers will get interest rates of 6.25 per cent to 6.50 per cent for 3 years to less than 5 years and 5 years to less than or equal to 10 years, respectively.

Yes Bank has also revised interest rates for senior citizens. Customers in the senior citizens’ category can get an interest rate of 7 per cent for the 3 years to less than 5 years bracket. 7.25 per cent is the highest interest rate offered by the bank currently.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha