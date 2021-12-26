New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: In the year 2021, the government of India introduced several schemes for the welfare of people. From the health sector, to the education sector and skill development, various initiatives were taken by the Central government to benefit the people. Here are some of the schemes that were launched in 2021:

Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Package (PMGKP) Insurance Scheme

The Central government this year extended the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Package (PMGKP) Insurance Scheme for health workers. It will be valid for 1 year starting April 24, 2021. Under the scheme health workers’ families would get Rs 50 lakh compensation in case of personal accidents.

Pradhan Mantri YUVA Yojana

The YUVA Yojana was launched in August this year. It aims to upskill the youth of India by providing skill development training. It also aims to provide entrepreneurship education to enable better business opportunities for the youth.

e-Shram Portal

This portal was also launched in August this year to help the unorganised sector which comprises of labourers and daily wage workers. The portal will act like a national database for the rollout of welfare schemes for workers in the unorganised sector. The registered people on the portal will get a Unique Identification Number (UAN) Card from the labour ministry.

Academic Banks of Credit (ABC) Scheme

This scheme was launched to facilitate the academic mobility of students. Under this scheme, students will have the freedom to switch from one programme to another across the higher education institutions in the country with the help of the “credit transfer" mechanism. It is in line with the National Education Policy introduced by the government.

Gram Ujala Yojana

This scheme aims to high-quality electricity to villages across India. Under this scheme, the government will sell LED bulbs to the rural population at just Rs 10 per piece.

PM Umeed Scheme

This scheme aims to provide skill training to around three lakh youths to become entrepreneurs within 2025 to 2026. It also aims to provide loans and employment to the youth.

