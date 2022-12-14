WPI Inflation Down To 21-month Low Of 5.85%

A decline in the prices of vegetables such as tomatoes and potatoes have contributed to the lower wholesale inflation.

THE WHOLESALE PRICE-BASED inflation fell to a 21-month low of 5.85 per cent in November as prices of food, fuel and manufactured items came down.

The WPI (wholesale price index) based inflation has been on a declining trend since May and came down to a single-digit figure in October at 8.39 per cent. India had adopted the Consumer Price Index as the central measure of inflation in April 2014.

For the first time in 11 months, the retail inflation (based on the consumer price index) has also come within the RBI's tolerance band of 4 (+/- 2) per cent. According to official data released on Monday, retail inflation fell to an 11-month low of 5.88 per cent in November, mainly due to softening prices of food items.

Experts said a high base of last year and some easing in food prices also worked in favour of the November 2022 wholesale price index coming in at its lowest level since February 2021 when it was 4.83 per cent.

"Decline in the rate of inflation in November 2022 is primarily contributed by fall in prices of food articles, basic metals, textiles, chemicals & chemical products and paper & paper products as compared to the corresponding month of the previous year," the commerce and industry ministry said on Wednesday.

"Inflation management or control … Prime Minister Modi and his group of ministers and officers are (making) periodic interventions and taking measures as a result of which we find the results coming in," Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said while replying to supplementary demands for grants for the 2022-23 fiscal in the Lok Sabha.

Inflation in food articles in November was 1.07 per cent against 8.33 per cent in the previous month.

Inflation in vegetables was (-)20.08 per cent during the month compared to 17.61 per cent in October.

The Bank of Baroda stated in a research note that WPI inflation continued to moderate in November with the base effect working in favour of lower numbers.

Within food, prices of fruits and vegetables – especially tomatoes and potatoes – dragged down the prices. However, there is an uptick in the prices of wheat, pulses and milk products.

"With the Russian federation re-joining the Black Sea Grain initiative, wheat prices are expected to see some volatility in the coming months. Core WPI softened to a two-year low of 3.5 per cent in November. Going ahead, we expect further easing in WPI inflation," the Bank of Baroda said in a note.

As per WPI data, in the 'fuel and power' basket, inflation was 17.35 per cent, while in manufactured products, it was 3.59 per cent in November.

The Reserve Bank takes into account retail inflation for formulating monetary policy. Data released earlier this week showed retail inflation dipped below the RBI's upper tolerance level of 6 per cent for the first time in 11 months in November on softening food price index.

Though the consumer price index (CPI) based retail inflation declined to 5.88 per cent in November, experts still expect the RBI to hike interest rates by another 25 basis points in its February monetary policy review.

(With inputs from PTI)