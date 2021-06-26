Deloitte has given its 20,000 UK staff the option to work from home forever, even after COVID-19 restrictions are lifted.

New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: Deloitte has given its 20,000 UK staff the option to work from home forever, even after COVID-19 restrictions are lifted. As per a report by The Telegraph the employees can work anywhere as long as they are in the UK. In addition, the multinational company is also considering whether staff can work abroad for a period in the future.

A statement came via Richard Houston, Senior Partner and Chief Executive of Deloitte UK, wherein he mentioned the accounting firm will not make it compulsory for employees to work for a particular number of days from office or specific locations.

“Once the government has lifted all of the COVID-19 restrictions and we’re back up to full office capacity, we will let our people choose where they need to be to do their best work, in balance with their professional and personal responsibilities. I’m not going to announce any set number of days for people to be in the office or in specific locations. That means that our people can choose how often they come to the office, if they choose to do so at all while focusing on how we can best serve our clients,” Houston noted in a June 18 press release.

"The COVID-19 pandemic has shown that employees can be trusted to make the right choices of when, how, and where they work, in balance with their professional and personal responsibilities," he further added.

Further, the report also mentioned a recent internal survey at Deloitte, where 96 percent of employees wanted the freedom to choose their working patterns. Also, four out of five employees said they wanted to work out of the office up to two days a week.

