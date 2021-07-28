The State Bank of India (SBI) has made its online banking more secure now by adding a new feature to YONO Lite App. The bank has upgraded its app to protect its customers from online fraud.

New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: The State Bank of India (SBI) has made its online banking more secure now by adding a new feature to YONO Lite App. The bank has upgraded its app to protect its customers from online fraud. Through this feature, hackers will not be able to access your SBI YONO account from any other mobile phone. This is because SBI YONO will run only with the registered number. Therefore, customers are advised to download the latest YONO Lite app to enjoy SBI's secure online banking.

The YONO app feature allows online banking for SBI, only when you are using the YONO app from the mobile number registered in your account. In case you are using SBI YONO from any other mobile number, you will not be able to do any transaction from the account. Customers are advised to use the same mobile number to use SBI YONO which is linked to their bank account.

What is the benefit?

Often online fraudsters access information of your account like username, password, account number, etc., and withdraw money from your account from any other device. The SBI YONO feature will be of great help to you as it will secure your account from any possible fraud.

Increased online frauds

According to a survey by fintech company FIS a third of bank, customers have been victims of cyber fraud from June 2020 to April 2021. The figure for financial fraud is 41 per cent In the age group of 25 to 29.

What has to be done?

The SBI customers are required to update the YONO app on their phones to enjoy this service. You can update the app from Google's Play Store. Customers will be sent a verification code through OTP after updating the app. Once this is done, you will be able to make transactions without any threat to your security.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha