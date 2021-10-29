New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: World Savings Day is annually celebrated on October 30 to promote the thought of savings to the worldwide public and its relevance to the economy and the individual. This day was established in the year 1934 during the 1st International Savings Bank Congress in Milan, Italy. Nowadays, the focus of the banks is on developing countries, where many people are unbanked. Savings banks play a major role in enhancing savings in these countries.

Now, as the day is around the corner, we have brought you the five best savings plans for middle-class people.

1. Public Provident Fund (PPF)

It is one of the most popular investment options among the middle-and-lower-class section of India. One can open a PPF account with any authorised bank or post office and start investing a minimum value of Rs 100 per year. The account has a minimum lock-in period of 15 years.

2. National Pension Scheme (NPS)

It is one of the best government-backed schemes that aim at offering retirement solutions. One can invest money in equity, government securities, bonds, and alternative investment avenues. Citizens investing in NPS can withdraw their investments after attaining the age of 60.

3. United Linked Insurance Plans (ULIPS)

This scheme provides dual benefits of insurance and investment under one plan. One part is invested in debt, equity or hybrid funds and the other part is used to provide life insurance cover.

4. Mutual Funds

It is meant for all types of investors as it allows investors to invest at as low as Rs 100 per month. Investing in mutual funds is a bit risky, however, it provides better returns than other schemes.

5. Fixed Deposit

Investors can get guaranteed returns under this scheme. It is mainly meant for conservative investors. One can purchase a fixed deposit varying from 7 days to 10 years from the post office or any bank.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv