World Economic Forum: Samosas, Tikkas, Kachoris, And Biryani - Indian Cuisine Is Enticing Delegates In Snow Capped Davos

Enticing fragnance of Indian delicacies are all set to water the mouths of the visiting delegates at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. This snow-capped city is Europe’s highest inhabited region and the main Promenade street here is full of stalls offering Indian cuisine to the visitors. These stalls have sprung up just ahead of the Annual Meeting of the Forum that began on Monday.

The famous India Lounge was seen to be a major crowd puller with several visitors gathering there even though the main activities there will only begin tomorrow, according to a report by news agency PTI.

The lounges of Telangana, Maharashtra, and Tamil Nadu along with those of several Indian companies like TCS, HCL Tech, and Wipro saw a similar thronging of crowd.

Foreign delegates were seen more attracted to the Indian culinary delights than Indians themselves. Popular Indian fast foods like Samosas, Kachoris, Tikkas and Biryanis were particularly popular with the visitors. Hot bevarages in this cold town like the Indian flavors of tea and coffee also made their mark.

Most of the food ingredients have been sourced from India for these dishes that are being prepared by special chefs, the report noted.

As many as 100 business leaders, four Central Cabinet Ministers and Chief Ministers of some state alongside political leaders are here for the five-day summit. This summit is being held at over 1,500 metres above the sea level, which is the highest town on the Alps mountain range.

Estimates suggest that 10,000 visitors in total will be visiting this small town. This number is almost equal to the entire population of the city.