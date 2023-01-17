World Economic Forum: Maharashtra Bags Investment Of Over Rs 45,000 Cr; 10,000 Jobs To Be Created

MoUs for investments worth Rs. 45,900 Crore have been signed in the presence of Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on the first day of World Economic Forum's Annual Meet in Davos.

MAHARASHTRA has bagged an investment of around Rs 45,900 crore on the first day of the World Economic Forum underway in Davos, Switzerland. Informing about the investment, state's Industries Minister Uday Samant said that around 10,000 people will be benefitted from the jobs generated from this huge investment.

"In the prominent presence of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, MoUs were signed today with various companies and through this, around 10,000 youths will get work," Samant said, as quoted by ANI. The MoUs were signed in the presence of Chief Minister Shinde and Minister Uday Samant, apart from that Principal Secretary Harshdeep Kamble, MIDC CEO Vipin Sharma and other dignitaries.

However, the investment is still lower than what the state was initially aiming for. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde had planned to sign Memorandums of Understanding worth Rs. 1.4 Lakh Crore, according to a report by the Economic Times. Had those MoUs come to fruition, it would lead to the creation of around 66,500 jobs in the state, the report noted.

"Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has arrived at Davos today (Monday) for the international conference of the World Economic Forum and he visited the Maharashtra Pavilion prepared at Davos. In the Maharashtra Pavilion, an impressive display of the progress of the state will be made and MoUs will also be signed here with important industries," said Samant.

These MoUs were meant to give a boost to Maharashtra’s aim of becoming a $1 Trillion economy in the next few years. To that end, Maharashtra has also signed a prestigious three-year platform partnership with the World Economic Forum. This is a commercial contract that seeks continuous engagement with the WEF on subjects that are strategically important for the state.

Maharashtra is one of the most industrialised states in India. It contributes 16 per cent to the country’s total industrial output and makes up about 15 per cent of the total Gross Domestic Product of India. The Davos World Economic Forum will continue till January 20.



(With ANI Inputs)