Looking at the growing surge in coronavirus cases, several companies in India have extended the work from home till year-end. However, work from home has proved to be a lot of stressful for several employees.

New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: The coronavirus pandemic has almost stopped the whole world, forcing nearly everyone on Earth to work from home. From IT companies to businessmen to teachers, everyone is forced to work from home because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Looking at the growing surge in coronavirus cases, several companies in India have extended the work from home till year-end. However, work from home has proved to be a lot of stressful for several employees who have to work for long hours during this pandemic. So here are some tips that you need to follow to improve your performance during this work from the home period:

Establish proper communication with your colleagues

Always remember that communication is the key and you need to establish a proper connection with your colleagues so that you can maintain proper productivity. Keep communicating with your colleagues and establish a proper communication channel with them to increase your productivity.

Designate a workspace in your home

You should designate a proper workspace in your home where you can focus on your work. Find a good place with proper lighting where you can work properly and focus on your projects.

Maintain defined working hours

Some reports suggest that people have been working 3-4 hours extra in lockdowns. This is not a good habit as it can create problems in your personal life. Therefore, you should be clear about when you’re working and when you’re not.

Don’t forget to socialise

While you are working from home during this coronavirus pandemic, you must not forget socialising with people. Socialising doesn’t mean that you will have to go out and meet your friends. You can do video calls with your friends and talk to them about how they are spending their lives during this coronavirus pandemic.

Take breaks regularly

You must take breaks regularly. This will help you maintain productivity during work from home. You might not believe it but a 10-minute break in every two hours makes you feel refresh and help you maintain productivity during work from home.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma