New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: Co-founder and Managing Director of payment startup BharatPe, Ashneer Grover, on Monday resigned from the company and accused the management of forcing him to resign from the company which he founded. This came after months-long saga that kept the fintech platform BharatPe in headlines for all the wrong reasons.

In an emotional letter addressed to the Board of the Directors, Bharat Pe, Ashneer Grover, a shark in the Indian version of Shark Tank, said that he was leaving the firm effective immediately following what he described as “baseless and targeted attacks” on him and his family and a “battle of egos” among BharatPe’s other co-founders, investors and board members. He said, "I will not be participating in your charade".

"Since you clearly believe you can run this Company better without me -- I am leaving you with this challenge. Build incrementally even half of the value I created so far -- I am leaving you with three times the funds I've utilised to date. I hereby resign as the Managing Director of BharatPe, effective immediately. I also resign as a Director of the Board. I will continue as the single largest individual shareholder of the Company," he said.

In the letter, Ashneer said that he has founded and built "BharatPe into what it is today, and this identity, none of you can take away from me. I am the rebel slave who must be hung by the tree so none of the other slaves can dare to be like me ever again. Unfortunately, I refuse to walk that path and refuse to tolerate this continuous and shameful vilification of me and my family," he wrote.

"I have been the one who founded this company and built it up to its enviable position today, no wonder you want to oust me for your vested interests. So when do we end this? We end this now," the letter stated. "Unfortunately, what has happened in the recent past seems to be a battle of egos being played to the gallery of the media under the charade of "good governance", he lamented.

Ashneer and Shashvat Nakrani founded BharatPe in 2018. The fintech platform last week sacked his wife Madhuri Jain Grover over alleged financial irregularities during her tenure. She escalated the battle against BharatPe via social media, posting questions over the board's handling of the situation. BharatPe currently has 8 million merchants on its platform.

The resignation came as top investors in the fintech platform declined to buy his 8.5 per cent stake in the company for Rs 4,000 crore as he had sought. Ashneer also lost an arbitration in Singapore he filed against the fintech platform for launching a probe against him.

According to the investors, Grover's valuation does not hold ground as the company is not valued at USD 6 billion as being projected by him. At a $2.85 billion valuation and at the current dollar-rupee exchange rate, his stake would be around Rs 1,824 crore.

(With Agency Inputs)

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan