If you are looking forward to update your mobile number on the Aadhaar Card, then check these easy steps.

New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: Presently, Aadhaar Card has become a necessity as it is required for several government and private works. It is very important to get your Aadhaar card linked to income tax records, bank account, insurance policies, investment records. To avail online services, Aadhaar Cardholders are required to register their mobile number with the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI)- the organisation which issues Aadhaar Number.

Users should register their phone number with UIDAI at the time of enrollment, however, they can update the number whenever required. The user is not required to submit any other document to update or register his mobile number, days after enrollment. You can also update the details related to the registered mobile number, email ID, photo, biometrics and gender. If you are wondering how to update the phone number in Aadhaar Card, check these easy steps.

Step 1. Users should visit the official website of the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI)i.e, www.uidai.gov.in and go to the 'My Aadhaar' tab. Then, click on the 'Locate and Enrollment Center'.

Step 2. Now, the user will be redirected to the window, where the cardholders can know the address of their nearest enrollment center by entering the state, PIN code and address.

Step 3. Visit the 'enrollment center' and key in your details in the Aadhaar correction form.

Step 4. Enter your mobile number in this Aadhaar correction form. This should be the active mobile number of the cardholder.

Step 5. Now, you have to submit the Aadhaar correction form and give your biometrics for authentication.

Step 6. After this, you will get a slip with an Update Request Number (URN) entered in it.

Step 7. You can track the status of the phone number update on the Aadhaar Card from the URN.

