To change your Aadhaar card photo, down the Aadhaar Enrolment form from the official website of the UIDAI and visit a nearby Update Centre

New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: From availing several public subsidy and unemployment benefit schemes to applying for jobs, Aadhaar card has become one of the most sought-after and trusted documents for the Indian citizens. It is important that we keep the details on our Aadhaar card up to date. Some of these details, like your name, gender, date of birth and address can be updated online with a few clicks, while for others you have to visit a nearby Aadhaar Kendra or Update Centre.

Here's how you can change your Aadhar Card photo

Step 1: Go to the official website of the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI).

Step 2: Under the 'My Aadhaar' section, download the Aadhaar Enrolment form

Step 3: Fill the form and visit a nearby Aadhaar Enrolment centre.

Step 4: Submit the Aadhaar Enrolment form and provide your biometric details

Step 5: The concerned executive at the centre will click your photograph and approve your details with your biometric.

Step 6: Pay a fee of Rs 50 and collect the slip

Once your photo is approved, you will get an Update Request Number (URN). You will receive a new Aadhaar card with the updated photo within 90 days.

You can download the update Aadhaar card from the official website of UIDAI. Select the download Aadhaar option on the web portal. Select the Aadhaar/VID/Enrollment ID option and chose whether you wish to download a normal Aadhaar card or a masked Aadhaar card. Enter other required details in the given section and click on 'Request OTP'. An OTP will be sent to the mobile number linked to your Aadhaar. Enter OTP, enter other details and click 'Download Aadhaar'. The downloaded copy of the Aadhaar card will be protected by a password.

Posted By: Lakshay Raja