With Zomato's 'Shelter Project' Delivery Partners Will Now Have 'Rest Points'; Details Inside

There are already two Rest Points operational in Gurgaon, and the food delivery app plans create more rest points in the densest clusters of the business.

By Anushka Vats
Thu, 16 Feb 2023 07:25 PM (IST)
ZOMATO CEO Deepinder Goyal on Thursday took to Twitter and announced 'The Shelter Project', an initiative by the food delivery app in order to promote the physical and mental health of its delivery agents.

"Announcing 'The Shelter Project' – we've started building public infrastructure (Rest Points) to support the well-being of delivery partners of various companies," said Goyal in a Twitter post.

According to the official statement by Zomato, the delivery partners face multiple challenges while on the job, from navigating through traffic to delivering orders in inclement weather conditions.

"In line with our commitment to their welfare, we are delighted to announce The Shelter Project – under which we have started building public infrastructure (called Rest Points) to support the entire gig economy and delivery partners of various companies," said the company in an official statement.

The rest points are not just a place to take a break between deliveries but they also offer clean drinking water, high-speed internet, phone-charging stations, access to washrooms, a 24×7 helpdesk and first-aid support.

The company further mentioned that the step has been taken to create a better environment that promotes physical and mental health of all delivery partners, and provide them a space to rest, recharge, and take a moment for themselves.

"We are thankful to see that these rest points have been warmly welcomed by not just Zomato delivery partners but delivery partners of multiple last-mile delivery players," read the official statement.

According to the notification, there are already two Rest Points operational in Gurgaon, and the food delivery app plans create more rest points in the densest clusters of the business.

"We recognise that this initiative is just one step in our ongoing effort to support delivery partners, and we remain committed to exploring innovative ways to create a safer and more supportive gig environment for them," the statement concluded.

