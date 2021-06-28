Nirmala Sitharaman announced a Rs 1.1 lakh crore credit guarantee scheme for COVID-affected sectors. She also announced a Rs 100 crore loan for the health sector at a rate of 7.95 per cent amid a possible third wave.

New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: In a major relief to pandemic-hit sectors, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday announced eight new major schemes with a focus on health infrastructure, pediatric care and the tourism sector.

Addressing a press conference, Sitharaman announced a Rs 1.1 lakh crore credit guarantee scheme for COVID-affected sectors. She also announced a Rs 100 crore loan for the health sector at a rate of 7.95 per cent amid a possible third wave.

The Finance Minister further announced an additional Rs 1.5 lakh crore Emergency Credit Line Guarantee scheme. She said that the interest rate under this scheme would be less than 2 per cent than what has been prescribed by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) with a duration of three years.

"The new Credit Guarantee Scheme will also reach out to the smallest of the small borrowers in the hinterland, including in small towns," she said, adding that its focus on new loans and stressed borrowers.

The existing limit for ECLGS scheme, announced as part of Rs 20 lakh crore Atmanirbhar Bharat Abiyan package in May 2020, was Rs 3 lakh crore.

For the tourisim sector, Sitharaman said that first five lakh tourists who will visit India once international travel resumes won't need to pay visa fees. However, Sitharaman said that this scheme will stay applicable only till March 31, 2022.

The government will also provide working capital or personal loans to people in the tourism sector to discharge liabilities or restart businesses impacted due to COVID-19, she said.

Loans will be provided with 100 per cent guarantee with a limit of Rs 10 lakh for travel and tourism stakeholders and Rs 1 lakh for registered tourist guides, she added.

"To revive tourism, the new loan guarantee scheme will support 10,700 regional level tourist guides and Travel and Tourism stakeholders (TTS) recognised by the Ministry of Tourism and the State governments," Sitharaman said.

The Centre has also decided to extend the Atmanirbhar Bharat Rozgar Yojana till March 31, 2022, said Sitharaman, adding that this scheme has helped nearly 21.4 lakh beneficiaries from 80,000 establishments.

Minister of State for Finance Anurag Thakur, who was also present in the press conference, said that Centre will allocate Rs 23,220 crore for public health, special focus on child and pediatric care.

Thakur said that it will also include HR augmentation to rope in medical students, nurses that will strengthen the medical infrastructure in the country. He also announced that farmers will get an additional protein-based fertilizer subsidy of Rs 15,000 crore.

"The financial expenditure on the free distribution of ration to poor people this year will be Rs 93,869 crores. The total money spent on Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana will be Rs 2,27,841 crores," he said.

