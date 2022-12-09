Will CNG Price Match Diesel’s? ICRA Is Apprehensive

WHEN CNG was launched in the National Capital Region, it was touted to be not just less polluting (in terms of sulphur emissions) but also much cheaper than diesel. Since it burns almost without smoke, commercial vehicles – and some private ones too – made the switch to Compressed Natural Gas.

The lower cost associated with CNG and the improved mileage that it provides results in lower costs per kilometre. However, rating agency ICRA has estimated that due to the rising prices of CNG, customers are not really able to reap its benefits and that its demand is decreasing as is that of CNG vehicles.

According to ICRA, rising gas prices have reduced the penetration of CNG in commercial vehicles in the current financial year. CNG use has come down from a high of 16 per cent to 9-10 per cent due to rising prices.

The agency further said that in the last year, CNG price has increased by 70 per cent due to the increase in global energy prices. This has reduced the gap between the fuel and diesel and has resulted in reduced demand. Its maximum impact is visible in the Medium Commercial Vehicle truck segment.

This has not just translated into declining sales for CNG, but also for CNG-equipped vehicles. An ICRA report estimates that the percentage of vehicles running on CNG is expected to decline from 38 per cent in FY22 to 27 per cent in the first eight months of FY23.

The operating cost of CNG vehicles has increased by almost 20 per cent compared to the previous year. Moreover, CNG vehicles now cost 5-20 per cent more than diesel variants in cities like Delhi and Mumbai.

CNG’s current price in the national capital stands at Rs 78.61 per kg while diesel is retailing at Rs 89.62 per litre.