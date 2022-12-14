Why Is Paytm Buying Back Shares: The Two Perspectives

ON TUESDAY, fintech giant Paytm, owned by One 97 Communications (OCL), announced that it would be buying back shares worth Rs 850 crore at a value of Rs 810 per share. Directors of OCL voted unanimously in favour of the proposal.

The buyback excludes taxes and transaction costs and is through the open-market route. The buyback is to be completed within six months.

Why is it happening?

According to OCL, the decision was taken after a detailed review of projected investment requirements to drive long-term value creation.

The company’s founder and CEO, Vijay Shekhar Sharma said, “Over the last year, there is clear business momentum, and we are ahead of our plans. Looking at the monetisation opportunities in our core payment and credit business, we feel confident to generate healthy revenues and cash flows to invest in sales, marketing, and technology. We value our shareholders and their journey with us in the public markets.”

What are others saying?

However, others have a different view of the matter. Sources claim that Paytm's share buyback plan is basically a return of equity capital to its shareholders as the company has been reporting cash losses every year. These include the Institutional Investor Advisory Services, a proxy advisory firm.

Before Paytm launched its IPO, the shares were valued at Rs 2,150 each.

What does a buyback mean?

Buybacks are generally seen to benefit all shareholders to the extent that, when stock is repurchased, shareholders get market value plus a premium from the company. And if the stock price rises before the repurchase, those that sell their shares in the open market will see a tangible benefit.

However, there is growing view of late that companies have been buying back shares to take advantage of undervalued stocks while others are doing it to boost their stock price artificially.

One of the most important measure of quantitative assessment for judging a company's financial position is its earnings per share, or EPS. EPS divides a company's total earnings by the number of outstanding shares; a higher number indicates a stronger financial position. Paytm’s EPS, as reported by the Economic Times on December 14 stood at a negative value (Rs -42.47 for the trailing twelve months).

At the time of writing this piece, shares of One 97 Communications were valued at Rs 532.10 on the National Stock Exchange, down by 1.39 per cent despite the buyback announcement.