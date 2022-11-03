First-Time Investor? SIPs Are A Great Option

SIPs enable you to climb the financial ladder and plan for future besides inculcating a good investing habit.

SYSTEMATIC Investment Plans, known as SIPs, let an investor put in a fixed amount in mutual funds that can either be monthly or quarterly, over a period. This averages out the cost of investing and benefits from compounding, which further help a person stay invested, enabling money to earn more money for itself over time. It also helps in planning and realising financial goals.

When it comes to matters of managing money, advice is not hard to come by. But they can be contradictory and based on anecdotal or personal experience rather than based on empirical evidence. The Indian workforce’s newer entrants have higher real income compared to their predecessors, thanks to the liberalisation of economic regime that first started in 1991. But youngsters must navigate the complex labyrinth of contemporary economy and its associated choices to reap personal rewards and future stability.

So, what should someone — possibly a twenty-something in their first job — do to grow their money? Stock markets are volatile, and most young people lack the know-how and acumen that only comes with experience. Commodities trading is a mixed bag while investments in gold and real estate might not be suitable for young, first-time investors. Enter SIPs as they are more commonly known.

Why SIPs Are The Best Option For Beginners

Perhaps the biggest advantage of SIPs are their low initial investment and flexibility and convenience. A person has a range of options -- amount, duration and interval of the investment -- to chose from, making it ideal for nearly everyone.

Unlike other investment options, it does not necessarily expect the investor to be savvy with financial instruments.

Moreover, since a fixed amount of money is invested at regular intervals, it results in more units being bought when the market is low and fewer units bought when the market is high.

All one has to do is register with a broker or financial advisor, complete the KYC or Know Your Customer process, set investment goals and simply choose the SIP based on amount, frequency, duration and type.

Like all investments, SIPs are laden with risks although it is far less than investing directly in mutual funds.