Why Bank Stocks Are The Key Player In The Stock Market

The banking sector has been one of the most reliable and stable industries and has proven to be one of the most profitable sectors too. Considering the top ten stocks where foreign portfolio investors' holdings are the highest as of September 2022, six among them are banks. Banks have played an important role in the economic transformation of any country.

How public and private sector stocks are performing and what the future holds for bank stocks?

Bank stock is the term for any banking company's capital. It is typically divided into shares, each of a specific value. These kinds of shares are authorized to accept and store deposits as well as lend money to people and companies. Public sector banks (at least 50% stakes owned by the federal, state, or local governments) and private sector banks (the majority of stakes owned by individuals or private businesses) are the two main categories into which bank stocks are typically split.

In addition to cooperative credit bodies, the Indian banking system comprises of 12 public banks, 22 private banks, 46 foreign financial institutions, 56 Regional Rural Banks (RRBs), 1485 Urban Co-operative Banks (UCBs), and 96,000 Rural Co-operative Banks (RCBs). There were about 213,145 ATMs in India as of September 2021, with 47.5% of them located in rural and semi-urban zones. This sizable the nation's entire financial institutions are!

In the year 2022, total assets for the Indian banking sector as a whole rose to US$ 2.67 trillion, while the same for the private and public banking sectors, respectively, were US$ 925.05 billion and US$ 1,594.51 billion – as per the Banking Industry Report shared via IBEF.org in November 2022. By this analysis, Indian financial services seem to be snapping back well, and the trends for the future are looking quite positive.

The ‘new normal’ changed a slew of things – including investing in stocks:

For the very first time in India, in August 2022, the number of Demat accounts crossed 100 million. The revelation was made on a microblogging website by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, who said, “A large part of growth over the past two years has come from tier-2 and tier-3 cities.”

The digital revolution of trading institutions like the NSE is one cause for this milestone. With more than 181,000 terminals spread over India, NSE NEAT (National Exchange for Automated Trading) enables dealers to execute numerous trades quickly. The development of online trading platforms like Upstox, 5 Paisa, Edelweiss, Groww, Sharekhan, ICICI Direct, etc., which make it simple for regular investors to deal in stocks, has also had an impact on Indian stock investing.

Before investing was revolutionized, stock brokers used to take orders over the phone from their clients. Many brokers declined to answer the phone out of fear of suffering significant losses. This could also be a justification for the growth of electronic trading. Humans could no longer sabotage customer orders if an electronic router was in charge.

Thus, if you are planning to start trading online, here are a few tips from us:

- Get a PAN: Without a PAN card and number, you cannot buy/sell shares electronically – as the Indian government mandates.

- Find an online stockbroker: They give you the option to open a trading account and a Demat account. Where the former account assists you in placing a buy/sell order on the stock market, the latter account holds your shares in digital form.

- Link your bank account: You have been handed your Demat and trading accounts login and password details? Great! Now link your bank account to them because the payment to buy stocks via your trading account will be processed through your bank account.

- Acquire a UID: If the value of your transactions is greater than INR 1 lac, you must obtain a unique identification number. This is required of all market players, including investors, by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI). However, do run a good check on the company. Research well into the beta of its stock, its Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio, and dividend payouts. Go for it only if it shows a solid financial foundation and a consistent cash flow.

On September 14, 2022, SBI became the third Indian bank to join the INR 5 Trillion M-Cap Club after HDFC and ICICI. Indian banking stocks have been defying trends and are not exhibiting any slowing down. Better asset quality and credit demand are anticipated to be positive factors for these stocks. Further, recovery is happening in this sector, percentile MPA has declined and some other factors as consolidation of banks have created the overall impact. All said, avoid getting swept up in the frenzy and conduct a comprehensive study on the stocks before you invest.

(Note: This article is written by S. Ravi, Former Chairman of BSE, Founder and Managing Partner of Ravi Rajan & Co.)