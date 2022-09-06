Who Will Control The Shapoorji Pallonji Group After Cyrus Mistry's Death

The death of its youngest scion, Cyrus Mistry, in a tragic road accident is a double loss for the 157-year-old multibillion-dollar Shapoorji Pallonji Group, which also lost its patriarch in late June.

The nearly $30 billion diversified group, which owns 18.6 percent of the $130 billion Tata Group, was founded in 1865 as Littlewood Pallonji & Co. by the late senior Pallonji Mistry (Cyrus' great grandfather).

According to the Bloomberg billionaire index, the SP Group has a net worth of about $30 billion in 2022.

Cyrus Mistry was thrown out of the group as chairman in a board coup in October 2016 with the Tata Group, sparking the biggest corporate feud in India Inc's history.

Under Cyrus' leadership, the Tata Group (top-20 listed group companies) grew at a CAGR of 12.5%, while debt increased at a slower rate of 9.98%, from 1.89 lakh crore to 2.29 lakh crore.

However, during this time, net profit increased at a CAGR of 42.3%, indicating much more efficient operations during his tenure. He left the company with a total revenue of more than $100 billion, nearly doubling during his tenure.

Cyrus, 54, who died on the spot earlier on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway, was not involved in the operations of the family business, having entrusted it to his elder brother Shapoor Mistry. With continuous management changes, the group inducted shappor's son, Pallon, into the board of the group's holding company while Tanya was handling the group's social responsibility activities.

Pallon is now part of the apex panel that takes long-term, strategic, and impactful decisions.

Since 2012, when the late Pallonji Mistry announced his retirement, the group has been under the control of his eldest son and Cyrus's elder brother, Shapoor Pallonji Mistry.

Following his appointment as chairman of Tata Sons, Cyrus withdrew completely from the family business "to ensure that there is no conflict of interest with the Tata group, including prohibiting his family companies from entering into any business with any Tata entities unless through open competitive bidding."

The Mistry family lost their Indian citizenship in early 2003 and became Irish citizens.

This was also due to Cyrus' mother, Patsy Perin Dubash, being from Dublin, and their citizenship being changed "on the basis of his marriage to an Irish national."