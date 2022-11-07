Investing Early Leads to More Rewards

Life is as capricious as a game of dice. One throw and one could lose it all. But you do not have to. Starting financial planning early can mitigate a great deal of turmoil in life. But when do you begin?

In an age where most economies are weaning away from the idea of the ‘welfare state’, it makes sense to have a financial buffer for whatever life throws at you, whether it is unforeseen medical emergencies, providing for dependents or just saving for a rainy day. But that is not all. Broadly speaking, sound financial planning can also result in your money earning more money for itself and also availing of tax benefits.

When one invests, one earns interest. This allows one to earn extra money on the interest. If, say, one retires at 62, it is best to start investing as early as possible. If one starts at the age of 25 instead of 35, one is able to earn an additional interest for 10 whole years. It also leads to financial discipline.

It is a no-brainer then that the right time to invest is today. But what if you do not know where to invest. Key things to consider are market risk and tolerance for the same. Among the slew of options open to young people today are the tried and tested bank savings account, fixed deposits and recurring deposits.

The other most popular option available is investing in mutual funds. This can be done through systematic investment plans (SIPs) or going directly. Commodities and bullion are also frequently traded. Investing directly in the stock market may promise more rewards but is also likely to be the riskiest option.

However, there is no glossing over the fact that markets remain volatile. The longer one stays invested, the more this volatility is tempered. Additionally, it can empower one to rectify any past financial mistake thanks to the extra time that is available. Perhaps the biggest upside of beginning early is that one gets to know one’s goals better.