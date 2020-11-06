WhatsApp Pay in India: WhatsApp has added the payment feature to both Android and IOS versions and a new update is available for users. Know how to enable WhatsApp Pay in easy steps here.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Popular instant messaging app WhatsApp on Friday rolled out its UPI payment services in India after being stuck in the beta mode for more than two years. The payment feature has been added to both Android and IOS versions and a new update is available. WhatsApp Pay is an in-chat payment feature that allows its users to send and receive money. The feature was initially launched in India in 2018 but it got stuck in Beta mode in the absence of regulatory approvals by the authorities, who raised data security concerns. On Thursday, the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) granted its approval to WhatsApp to expand in a graded manner with 20 million users initially.

"Starting today, people across India will be able to send money through WhatsApp. This secure payments experience makes transferring money just as easy as sending a message," WhatsApp said in a tweet.

Starting today, people across India will be able to send money through WhatsApp 💸 This secure payments experience makes transferring money just as easy as sending a message. pic.twitter.com/bM1hMEB7sb — WhatsApp Inc. (@WhatsApp) November 6, 2020

How to enable WhatsApp Pay on your phone?

1. Open WhatsApp messaging app

2. Open the chat window with any contact

3. Click on the file share icon and select the payment option

4. Initiate payment to a contact

5. Confirm your bank account details and complete the setup

How to use WhatsApp Pay?

Sending money through WhatsApp is quite easy and one can do that just by tapping on the share file icon in the chat window. The "payment" option will be visible in the share file menu. Once enabled, users can send money to their contacts by entering the payment window. The WhatsApp Pay service works on the UPI method and one doesn't need to provide bank account details like account number and IFSC code to send or receive the money. The money can also be sent to those who are not on your contact list by scanning a QR code.

Mark Zuckerberg thanks all partners for making WhatsApp Pay in India possible

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg said that India has opened a world of opportunities for micro and small businesses by creating the UPI, a payment infrastructure built by a coalition of large banks in the country. Zuckerberg also thanked all the people who made WhatsApp Pay possible in India.

"With UPI, India has created something truly special and is opening up a world of opportunities for micro and small businesses that are the backbone of the Indian economy. India is the first country to do anything like this. I’m glad we were able to support this effort and work together to help achieve a more digital India. I want to thank all our partners who’ve made this possible," he said.

