WhatsApp Pay India Head Resigns; Fourth High-Profile Exit From Meta India In Six Weeks

WHATSAPP PAY’S India Head Vinay Choletti has resigned just after four months he was promoted to the position, according to details he shared on the professional social media platform, LinkedIn.

Choletti’s exit marks the fourth high-profile one from Meta India, WhatsApp’s parent company, in recent weeks.

Meta India head Ajit Mohan had resigned approximately six weeks ago to take up another job at rival Snap, best known for its instant messaging app Snapchat. Shortly afterwards, Meta's Country Lead for Public Policy Rajiv Aggarwal and WhatsApp's India head Abhijit Bose resigned.

He joined WhatsApp from Amazon in October 2021 to head the Merchant Payments vertical WhatsApp Pay. At Amazon, he was head of SMB Payments at Amazon Pay.

“Today was my last day at WhatsApp Pay and as I sign off, I can proudly say that watching the scale and the influence of WhatsApp in India has been a humbling experience. The last one year personally has been a great learning journey and the excitement of being in the frontline and launching some global first payments use cases such as "QR tickets for Bangalore Metro on WhatsApp" was unmatched,” Choletti wrote on LinkedIn.

He added, “I am humbled to see the customer adoption of novel use cases using WhatsApp Pay and will wear these badges proudly for the rest of my life.”

Last month, Meta announced that it would be laying off 11,000 employees in a bid to downsize. This was the first time in the company’s history that such a large number of employees were laid off.