New Delhi | Jagran Business News: After a wait of over two years, Facebook-owned popular instant messaging app WhatsApp has finally got the necessary regulatory approval to launch roll out its payment services in India on Unified Payments Interface (UPI). WhatsApp Pay was stuck in beta mode for more than two years and was restricted to just one million users. However, the messaging app has now been granted permission to launch on UPI in a graded manner and allowed to expand to 20 million users.

