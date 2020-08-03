﻿Facebook-owned Whatsapp is gearing up to launch its payment interface in India, as the California-based tech-giant has reportedly met the data localisation requirements to launch its payment services in India.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Facebook-owned Whatsapp is gearing up to launch its payment interface in India, as the California-based tech-giant has reportedly met the data localisation requirements to launch its payment services in India. The Reserve Bank of India, in an affidavit filed in the Supreme Court last week said in its submission that National Payments Corporation of India has informed it of being satisfied by WhatsApp's data localisation compliances. Under these terms, WhatsApp will have to store the user data of Indian users within the country and nowhere else, and thus will qualify to go live on the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) platform.

WhatsApp’s payment is now Live on trial basis for the selected users, and is likely to roll it out at selected locations first before putting it out Nationally across the country.

"We would like to confirm that WhatsApp has satisfied the data localisation requirements based on Cert-In auditor's reports and we hereby are giving ICICI Bank (payment service provider bank for WhatsApp) the approval to go live," the affidavit submitted by Reserve Bank of India to the top court said as reported by Livemint.

WhatsApp, while emphasizing on the work it has done to meet the standards laid out by Indian authorities, was quoted as saying by Hindustan Times that: "We understand NPCI is satisfied with WhatsApp's compliance with RBI's payments guidelines on data localisation. Our team has worked hard to meet these standards over the last year.

Reserve Bank of India’s response in the Supreme Court came after Delhi-based Centre for Accountability and Systemic Change alleged that WhatsApp was not adhering to India’s data localisation norms, which make it mandatory for the financial data of Indian users to be stored in India. The rules are in effect since 2018.

Posted By: Shashikant Sharma