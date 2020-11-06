Masked Adhaar Card: Know what is Mask Aadhaar card and how it is beneficial for the user. Understand the difference between regular Aadhaar Card and masked Aadhaar Card

New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: Masked Aadhaar is an option that allows users to mask the Aadhaar card in the downloaded e-Aadhaar. It simply means that you can get a duplication of your Adhaar card in a protected way. A masked Aadhaar number means that the first 8 digits of the beginning of an Aadhaar number like "xxxx-xxxx" will not be visible while only the last 4 digits of the Aadhaar number will be visible. The users can download the masked Aadhaar online from the official website of the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI). However, to avail this facility, the user must have a registered mobile number.

How to download Masked Adhaar card

Step 1: Go to the UIDAI website and go to the 'Download Aadhaar' option.

Step 2: Select the Aadhaar/VID/Enrollment ID option and tick the Masked Aadhaar option.

Step 3: Enter other required details in the given section and click on 'Request OTP'. An OTP will be sent to the mobile number linked to your Aadhaar.

Step 4: Enter OTP, enter other details and click 'Download Aadhaar'. You can download the masked Aadhaar on the device.

The downloaded copy of the Aadhaar card will be protected by a password. The user will have to enter the password to keep the details secure. The 8-digit masked Aadhaar password will be in the following format-- the first four letters of the name and then the year of birth.

Uses of Masked Aadhaar card

Masked Adhaar can be used as an authentic ID prove. However, it cannot be used to avail of any benefits given under government welfare schemes. The user can only use it for an emergency purpose, it cannot be used in any official work for the long term. But, if you have no ID and you need an urgent one, you can download this.

Posted By: Srishti Goel